Aaron Cheruiyot: State Has Frozen Bank Accounts Of Senators Who Defied Gov’t Position In Revenue Sharing Vote

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has accused the state of intimidation following the stand by a section of senators to support Senator Mithika Linturi amendments in the Revenue sharing formula.

According to Cheruiyot, a section of Senators who were in support of the proposal have woken up to their bank accounts frozen followed by fictitious tax demands from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi’s amendment to the Rev Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts & fictitious Tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so-called system. The resolve is firmer. Kenya must win this war against Impunity,” Cheruiyot wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of the Revenue sharing formula debate, Senate Chief whip Irungu Kang’ata had indicated that the Jubilee party would take action against its senators who voted against government position in the debate.

“There were some senators who are in positions of leadership in the party who decided on their own motion to go against the official position of the government. We expect some remedial action to be taken against them. I have no doubt that very soon we shall be cracking the whip of the party against those who went against the official government business that was before the House,” Kang’ata said.

On Friday last week, Deputy President William Ruto threw his support behind the revenue sharing formula proposals by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Meru counterpart Franklin Mithika Linturi stating that it will help the country achieve a win-win outcome.

Kipchumba Murkomen, DP Ruto’s close ally also intimated that Linturi and Sakaja had agreed to merge their proposals in a bid to seek broad-based support for a win-win revenue sharing matrix.

Murkomen and senators under the ‘Kenya Moja‘ axis comprising among others Senators Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) and Ledama ole Kina (Narok) are opposed to state a population-driven revenue sharing formula fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmakers argue that “poor” counties, especially in the North-Eastern region, are losing funds. Some counties like Murkomen’s Elgeyo Marakwet are gaining funds in the formula.

Sakaja proposed an amendment to the Finance Committee’s formula seeking to use allocation to each county in the last financial year as a baseline for present and future share of the county share, and any increased resources be subject to a new formula.

Under the Sakaja and Linturi new proposal, the amount shared to counties shall range between Sh250 billion and Sh270 billion.

“The exact amount shall be agreed upon once negotiation are completed,” Murkomen said last Friday.

The balance from the available Sh316 billion shareable revenue will then be distributed among counties based on an amendment tabled by Sakaja in the Senate.

