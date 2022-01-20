State Counsel Kevin Gesire Took Own Life After Failing To Clinch Magistrate Job – Colleague

Kevin Gesire, the state counsel who allegedly took his own life in Kitui on Tuesday, was a distressed man, it has emerged.

The 34-year-old was attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kitui County.

Gesire was found dead in his apartment, hours after partying with his friends. Police, who were alerted by a neighbor, found the deceased’s body dangling from the bathroom window with a belt on his neck.

He had on Monday night been involved in a road accident after his car, a BMW 116, rammed into guard rails on his way home after a quality time with his friends.

It’s not clear whether Gesire crashed his car in an attempt to end his life. He reportedly went straight home after his friends helped him tow the vehicle.

Read: Capital FM’s DJ Lithium Takes Own Life At Work

The deceased failed to show up at work at the Mavoko Law Courts on Tuesday morning. Hours later, his colleagues were shocked to learn that he had died by suicide.

According to his friends, Gesire had not shown any signs of depression.

But his senior colleague Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Bonnie Okemwa told Nation that the deceased left behind a suicide note indicating he was struggling in life.

Gesire, Okemwa said, was disappointed after failing to get a magistrate position in a recent recruitment.

Read Also: Bogonko Bosire’s Brother, Joshua, Takes Own Life Over Depression

“He left a suicide note that said he was unhappy for not clinching a job as a magistrate during recent interviews at the Judiciary,” Okemwa told the publication.

Kitui Central sub-county police Commander Chrispus Ogutu ruled out foul play in Gesire’s death. The police boss said the deceased’s house was locked from inside at the time of the incident and his team was forced to break in to remove the body.

“So far, we are treating this as a suicide based on our initial findings but a postmortem will be done before we conclude our investigations,” Ogutu said.

Read Also: Ex-Capital FM Host Miss Mandi on the Spot for Bullying, Discriminating Colleagues

Another colleague who spoke to Nation intimated the deceased was a troubled man after getting into debts. He was also battling marital woes and had separated from his spouse.

The body of Gesire is lying at Tribute Funeral Home in Syongila.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...