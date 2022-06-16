Startups and SMEs Invited to Enroll for Mozilla Course on Data Handling

Internet Company, Mozilla has unveiled a course for startups and Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya. The course which was unveiled on Wednesday aims to help the businesses increase their awareness and capabilities on the use and management of data collected in their day-to-day operations.

The online course, Lean Data Practices (LDP) will be hosted by open-source online courses provider, Udemy. The course is designed for startups and SME’s with challenges in data handling. It also aims to inform the businesses on the current data protection laws and how they can operate within the regulations to protect their enterprises.

Speaking during the course of the launch, Africa Innovation Mradi Programme Manager Noémie Hailu urged small business owners to take on the 2-hour course and keep their businesses secure by learning about data handling.

“The reality of the current economic situation in Kenya and globally is that we are now more digitalized than ever, and at the same time, consumers are now more conversant with their right to privacy hence the need for small enterprises to be deliberate in protecting their businesses and most importantly, the personal information they receive from their customers,” she said.

“LDP will help them understand key terminologies such as personal data, multi-factor authentication, and data lifecycle and apply these terms to their businesses, distinguish data in their businesses that could, if used in the wrong way, be harmful to others,” she said.

Kenya’s adoption of comprehensive data protection regulations has strategically positioned the country to become a safe haven for personal data collection over the next decade.

