StarTimes Switches Off KPL Over Wrangles In Kenyan Football

StartTimes has prematurely ended its broadcast sponsorship of the Kenyan Premier League citing various reasons including persistent wrangles in Kenyan football.

“The persistent acrimony between the governing body and its key stakeholders among them media

and top tier clubs has negatively affected the league’s brand affinity.”

The Sub-Saharan Africa pay television broadcaster penned a seven-year deal worth slightly over Ksh 100million per year to broadcast the Kenya’s top-flight in November last year.

“After a careful review of the contract performance which is now in its second season, we regret to announce that we have taken the painful decision to withdraw our media and commercial rights sponsorship with the now disbanded Football Kenya Federation.”

StarTimes also took issue with various components of the deal that were reportedly not honoured by the federation including weekly broadcast of free to air fixtures.

“Failure to deliver a number of scheduled broadcast fixtures, frequent changes to confirmed fixtures and Constantly putting the StarTimes brand into disrepute,” were also cited.

