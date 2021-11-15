StarTimes Rolls Out Bouquet Upgrade Incentive for Subscribers

Pay Television Company StarTimes Media has rolled out a subscription renewal incentive that will see subscribers on its satellite and terrestrial platforms enjoy two months access to higher bouquets at the cost of a lower bouquet.

The company offers a choice of three bouquets on each platform with Nyota, Basic and Classic bouquets available on terrestrial at a monthly cost of Ksh.299, Ksh. 599 and Ksh. 899 respectively while Nova, Smart and Super are available on the satellite platform at a monthly cost of Ksh.499, Ksh. 999 and Ksh.1,499 respectively.

Subscribers recharging their bouquet of choice for two months will enjoy access to the next higher bouquet for a similar period at no extra cost. For instance terrestrial platform’s Nyota bouquet subscribers recharging for two months at Ksh.598 will access Basic bouquet content valued at Ksh.1,198 thereby saving up to 50% subscription cost.

Basic subscribers recharging for two months at Ksh.1,198 will access Classic bouquet content valued at Ksh.1,798 thereby saving up to 33% subscription cost while Classic bouquet subscribers with a two month recharge at Ksh.1,798 will in turn access 10 extra days at no extra cost.

Speaking when he unveiled the policies, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Mr. Aldrine Nsubuga noted that the move is geared towards offering more value at no extra cost thereby enabling subscribers across both terrestrial and satellite platforms to watch the enriched local and international content that is ordinarily reserved for higher bouquets.

The promotions runs between November 15th to January 15th 2022

Satellite television Nova bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months at Ksh.998 will also enjoy two months of Smart bouquet content valued at Ksh.1,998 thereby saving up to 50% subscription cost.

Smart bouquet subscribers recharging at Ksh.1,998 will access Super bouquet valued at Ksh.2,998 thereby saving up to 33% subscription cost upon subscribing for a similar period as Super bouquet subscriber’s access ten extra days.

The development comes after the company announced the introduction of three new channels including Zee TV, Zee One and Zee Tamizh which will showcase a wide selection of family oriented programming such as series, lifestyle, food, reality and highly acclaimed movies, which are dubbed in English on Zee One with Zee TV and Zee Tamizh offering English subtitles.

The company has also introduced Philippine drama – MEA CULPA, a story about complicated social relationships and realization of justice among other raft of sporting, kids, documentary, local dramas, music and lifestyle content available to subscribers.

