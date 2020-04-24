StarTimes Launches Online Shopping Platform, StarTimes GO

Pay Television provider StarTimes Kenya has announced the launch of an online shopping platform named StarTimes GO.

In a statement, the pay-TV provider has announced that the platform will offer the public access to shopping through services available via television, Online and calls.

StarTimes Go, will be available through the company’s over the top streaming media application StarTimes ON and as 15-minute programs that will broadcast on the pay television platform’s Rembo, Border and Tripple P channels where customers will be in a position to select, order and pay for different products through the application’s electronic wallet options including Co-operative, KCB bank, Equitel, Mpesa or Airtel money.

StarTimes Go will initially enable customers to acquire smart equipment including television sets, solar power systems and set-top boxes with the progressive expansion of product categories moving forward.

The platform will enable customers to directly call in and make direct orders through 0719077111 for television sets and set-top boxes or 0719077777 for solar power systems whereupon payment confirmation, delivery will be done within 48 hours.

While shopping on StarTimes Go, customers will also have the option to pay a deposit based on the total product cost with the balance cleared upon receipt of their preferred product. Installation and activation will then be done by accredited technical personnel.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu