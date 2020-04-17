StarTimes Kenya Subscribers to Renew Monthly Subscriptions on App

StarTimes have introduced an online payment platform to enable its subscribers to renew their monthly subscription conveniently. The pay Television company launched the online app recharge platform to encourage their subscribers to avoid handling of cash in efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The payment is done through the over the top (OTT) StarTimes ON application which is available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store. You can link your set top box with the app which has an electronic wallet to allow you to pay for your subscription via KCB, M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Equitel or Cooperative Bank.

“This is our strategic effort not only to encourage our subscribers to avoid exposure to coronavirus through cash handling and physical visits by ensuring access to critical support services at the comfort of their home,” Mr Aldrine Nsubuga, StarTimes regional marketing Director said.

Read: StarTimes Partners With Ugandan Premier League After Snubbing Kenya’s Topflight

StarTimes is giving a 5 percent discount of the monthly subscription fee to subscribers who will use the recharge platform. Other self-services you can enjoy include viewing and changing your bouquets as well as reviewing your payment history for the service.

Subscribing for premium content allows you to access Standard Definition, High Definition or UHD content with the option to watch live, replays or key highlights at your convenience.

The Startimes ON App enables one to stream stream content on 2G, 3G or 4G networks with 30 percent less data consumption.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu