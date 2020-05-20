Startimes Adds Eight More International Premium Channels To Its Bouquets

StarTimes Media has announced a revamped bouquet offering that will see the introduction of eight new premium channels across news, kids, movies, fashion, novelas, gaming and esports.

The new channels will be available for subscribers at the same monthly subscription for their bouquets of choice.

The channels, Sky News, CBeebies, Film Box, Gametoon, Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), Tlnovelas, FashionBox HD and Toonami will enrich the already existing content genres available to the broadcaster’s terrestrial and satellite television subscribers.

Sky News is one of the major international news channels that delivers 24-hour latest global developments covering a wide range of topics such as finance, politics, technology, entertainment, sports among others.

Tlnovelas is famously known for its Mexican novelas while Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) delivers critically-acclaimed Turkish shows famous for cross cultural boundaries by capturing universal themes and family values.

FilmBox is popular with movie enthusiasts as it will offer more than 300 premiere titles every year featuring the best directors’ films, television series and miniseries, as well as high-budget television productions.

FashionBox HD is known for all things style and will feature inspirational, educational and highly entertaining content on shopping, lifestyle and new fashion trends.

Gametoon, a worldwide entertainment TV channel is targeted at millennials revolving around gaming and eSports and will feature highlights of popular video games, entertainment content from gaming, YouTubers and video game tournaments while Toonami will primarily air Japanese animations and occasional American action animations.

CBeebies will be integral in helping pre-school kids learn whilst they play fun games, watch relevant clips and sing along to related songs.

