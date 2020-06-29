Starehe MP Jaguar Arrested For Allegedly Inciting Traders

Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has been arrested over alleged incitement.

In a tweet, the legislator said he was taken to Nairobi Area police station and the charges against him still unclear.

He did however note, that his championing for fair allocation of stalls at Mwariro market could have been the reason for the arrest.

“I’m currently at Nairobi Area. The charges against me are unclear though they seem connected to Mwariro Market.

” I’ll keep fighting for my constituents. Being a leader is tough but my resolve remains unshaken. Allocations at Mwariro Market have to be fair,” he tweeted.

I'm currently at Nairobi Area. The charges against me are unclear though they seem connected to Mwariro Market. I'll keep fighting for my constituents. Being a leader is tough but my resolve remains unshaken. Allocations at Mwariro Market have to be fair. — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) June 29, 2020

But according to Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo, Jaguar was arrested for transporting youth to a Grogon building to take ownership of shops.

On Friday, the first time MP wondered if the government was involved in a fire that razed businesses at Gikomba market.

According to Jaguar, it was suspect that National Youth Service (NYS) recruits were on Friday seen at the market taking down structures put up after the Thursday fire.

In a series of tweets, the first time MP claimed that GSU officers were also on site preventing those against the demolitions from accessing the area.

“NYS recruits are in Gikomba right now. They’re demolishing stalls that traders had reconstructed after a mysterious fire razed them on Thursday morning. GSU officers are also there protecting the recruits. Is this exercise a sign that the govt was involved in the recent fire?” he posed.

Last year the lawmaker was arrested and released on Sh500,000 bail for making xenophobic remarks.

He is said to have threatened to invade premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD.

In a statement, the government said Jaguar’s “unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanise foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for, and has to be condemned”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu