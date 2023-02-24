Starbucks Stops Tea Purchase from Finlays Following BBC Exposé

Starbucks has canceled its tea purchase from Kenya’s James Finlay, in response to a BBC Africa exposé on the sexual assault of women working in their tea plantations.

The beverage firm expressed its concern and said it has taken immediate action to stop purchasing from James Finlay and Lipton Teas and Infusions (formerly Unilever)

More than 70 women who worked on Kenyan tea fields controlled by two British corporations told the BBC that their bosses had abused them sexually.

Sainsbury’s, a UK retailer, has said it could discontinue purchasing tea from regional growers.

“These horrific allegations have no place in our supply chain,” Sainsbury’s told the BBC.

Finlay James Kenya on Tuesday sacked two contractors featured in the chilling exposé and also offered contractors’ workers direct jobs.

The contractors are; John Chebochok of Sislo Holdings and John Asava.

“We have terminated our agreement with John Chebochok’s company Sislo Holdings. All 300 contractors who were working with us through Sislo have been offered direct employment to ensure their livelihoods are not affected – 98 percent have accepted,” said the multinational.

“We have also suspended John Asava. Both individuals have been barred from entering James Finlay Kenya.” The firm also noted that allegations, as aired on BBC, have been reported to the police and it has also commenced independent investigations into the duo. The multinational said it had contracted a Kenyan law firm, Bowmans, to look into the allegations made in the exposé. “While the investigation is underway, we are reminding all Finlays workers of the existing safeguarding measures in place,” said the firm which was founded in 1750 in Scotland. “We are wholly committed to taking decisive action on the investigation findings to prevent any experiences like this happening in the future.” Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

