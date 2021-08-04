US Basketball Star Stephen Curry Celebrates 10th Marriage Anniversary In Serengeti National Park, Tanzania – Photos

US Basketball star Stephen Curry is in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania to celebrate his 10th anniversary of marriage with his wife Ayesha Curry.

Curry, who plays for Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA), won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2015 and 2016.

He also played a key role in helping his club, Golden State Warriors, to secure the NBA title in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

On August 3, 2021, Curry agreed to a four-year, $215 million (Ksh23.4 billion) contract extension to remain with the Golden State Warriors through 2026.

Curry is placed third in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, his sixth top-six finish in his last seven healthy seasons.

This was Curry’s first trip to Africa.

Curry’s trip follows that of Belgian national football team player and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke in May.

Benteke’s teammate and defender Mamadou Sakho also visited Tanzania in May, touring Serengeti, Maasai Senate Village, Ngorongoro Crater Park and Zanzibar Islands.

