The Star Forced To Pull Down “More Time For Uhuru” Article From Website After Criticism

Local news outlet The Star was on Sunday forced to pull down an article calling for the extension of President Uhuru Kenyatta term after a backlash.

In the article with 5th Estate show analyst Faith Ndindiri’s byline, the news outlet sought to debunk the “perception” that the Head of State is not a performer.

“The idea that Uhuru has not performed well, or that he is not a reformer has been the great lie of our time, ” part of the article read.

A section of Kenyans took to social media to castigate the Radio Africa Group-owned platform for pushing what they termed as a narrative to have President Kenyatta cling to power after the end of his 10-year term in 2022.

Some accused political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, the founder of the 5th Estate, of having penned the article.

Ngunyi is a President Uhuru Kenyatta sympathiser, who has over time defended the Uhuru government at any given opportunity.

He often uses his social media pages including the 5th Estate Youtube channel to hit out at Uhuru critics and opponents with his latest punching bag being the president’s deputy William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies.

Reports indicate that Star was ordered to pull down the article after the Head of State expressed his reservations on its content.

Apparently, the President was not happy with the narrative as it depicts him as selfish leader with an insatiable appetite for power.

Here are some of the reactions online:

A perpetual failure who Moi picked from Githurai drinking dens and imposed on KANU before being rigged in – a man who has presided over unprecedented plunder, torture, mass murder and electoral thefts is now ONDETO, the "second god?" #UhuruMustGohttps://t.co/7DJ8zNKe8L — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) July 18, 2020

So Uhuru deserves another term because he had to deal with ICC, terrorism, nullification of the 2017 election and covid? I can see we are testing the waters. People looking like they are going to trash the constitution very soon.https://t.co/Tk82RDK6eY — Sura Mbaya (@surambaya) July 19, 2020

This is some serious kite-flying Five reasons why Uhuru Kenyatta needs more time https://t.co/DzfkUwy6x9 via @thestarkenya — Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiCG) July 19, 2020

Pay attention to what they are trying to do. *manufacture artificial demand for an illegal term.

*create a narrative to support victory in a disputed election

*limit national imagination & individual agency. Five reasons why Uhuru Kenyatta needs more https://t.co/ZO5Ivubxht — #WeAre52pc (@marilynkamuru) July 19, 2020

What hogwash propaganda. The tone and syntax of the writer seemingly matches that of @MutahiNgunyi https://t.co/eLWIPrnGKn — Joe kobuthi (@jkobuthi) July 19, 2020

