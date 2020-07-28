Standoff At City Hall As MCAs Attempt To Serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi With Impeachment Notice [Video]

A standoff has been witnessed at City Hall as a section of Nairobi MCAs made attempts to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment notice.

General Service Unit (GSU) police have been deployed at the location to restore order as the chaos escalated leading to exchange of blows. They have been forced to lob teargas in the air to disperse the crowd.

In videos circulated online, MCAs are captured trying to make their way into the Speaker’s office with reports indicating that Elachi locked herself in her office.

This is after the MCAs kicked off a process to eject speaker Elachi on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following accusations of abuse of office, corruption as well as poor leadership.

Apparently, the MCAs claim that they have already collected 59 signatures meant to impeach Elachi.

In October last year, a similar scene was witnessed as MCAs planned to impeach Elachi for the second time. Groups allied to Elachi and majority leader Abdi Guyo clashed causing a chaotic scene.

Elachi, however, said that she was ready to work with all MCAs and dismissed claims that her return had to do with the support of ODM ward representatives.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju brokered some sort of truce between the party’s warring factions at the assembly and brought the chaos to an end.

