DCI Summons Two Standard Journalists Over Lanet Barracks Lockdown Story

Two Standard journalists, Julius Chepkwony and Daniel Chege have been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru over a Lanet Barrack lockdown story.

Yesterday, The Standard reported that Lanet Barracks in Nakuru was put in a lockdown after a soldier was reported to have come into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The two were summoned by Nakuru County DCI officer Michael Mwenze through a text message.

“I Michael Mwenze a Senior Superintendent of Police attached to Nakuru County as Criminal Investigations officer and investigating a case of publication of false information Contrary to Section 23 of the computer misuse and cyber-crimes act No. 5 of 2018, do hereby compel you Chepkwony to appear before me at the County Criminal Investigations Office at Nakuru DCI headquarters,” read the message.

Chepkwony and Chege are expected at the County DCI offices in Nakuru on April 7, 2020.

The said officer is reported to have been staying with a 20-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman, his sister-in-law, had been in contact with her mother, who had travelled back from the US.

“The 20-year-old, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital in Nakuru, had travelled from Mombasa where her mother is in self-isolation, to live with her sister who is married to the officer,” reported the daily.

All officers who came into contact with the officer and the woman have been quarantined at Moi Forces Academy, within Lanet Military Barracks.

Nation reported that a large number of people, believed to be tenants at the apartment where the soldier was living, were ferried in a lorry into forced quarantine at Lanet Umoja Primary School.

It was also reported that at least 50 KDF soldiers were strategically positioned at Umoja Primary School to ensure the residents do not leave the quarantine centre.

