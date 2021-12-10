Standard Chartered Unveils Co-shared Space with ArtCaffé at Britam Centre

Standard Chartered Bank has launched its first co-shared space with ArtCaffe.

The co-shared space at Britam Centre, Upper Hill will provide a 24-hour service that includes; Mobile Express Banking, State-of-art ATMs, phone banking services, electronic cheque and cash deposit all in a luxurious ambience.

The centre will be managed by Universal Banker – a new model where bank staff are upskilled on all facets of banking and can therefore attend to a cross session of client needs.

50 staff have undergone and graduated from the Universal banking model.

The services in these centres will include:

Sales & Advisory Services in a relaxed ambiance Self-Service support – deposit cheques, cash and withdraw cash at the ATM machines Digital Self-Service support through iPads A trained bank representative to handle a cross section of banking requests

The “Sales & Service Centres” will be set up in proximity to customers’ homes and offices thus enhancing Standard Chartered’s reach and physical presence as part of its distribution optimisation strategy.

Speaking during the launch, Standard Chartered Bank CEO, Kariuki Ngari said: “The Centres are strategically located in proximity of where our customers predominantly live and work, thus making us more accessible and visible to our customers.”

According to Standard Chartered Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking Edith Chumba, the Bank’s model has always been relationship focused, with the aim of providing a whole gamut of services to customers and not stop at that.

Sagi Vaknin, CEO of the Artcaffé Group, said: “We’re very excited to partner with SCB at our newest and biggest branch at Britam Tower, where customers can now enjoy delicious Artcaffé meals and drinks while seeking financial services.”

According to Mr Vaknin, Artcaffe’s Britam branch will be able to host corporate events of up to 500 people.

In the first phase, Standard Chartered will also roll out other sales and service centres at Junction, Sarit Centre, Village Market, Kitengela and a co-shared space with ArtCaffé in Nanyuki.

This is line with the bank’s strategy which seeks to leverage on technology to make services more efficient and readily accessible through alternative channels away from the traditional brick and mortar.

In the last the last 2 years, the bank has recorded a 29% decline in footfall within its branches as majority of clients moving to alternate channels.

