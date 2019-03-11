Standard Chartered Bank Spashes Ksh83 Million To Digital Banking

Standard Chartered Bank has launched SC Mobile Digital Bank for its retail customers with enhanced features at a cost of Ksh83.4 million.

In a statement, the bank says that the platform will allow clients to open an account, transact, save, borrow, invest and insure their wealth online without having to visit a branch.

The digital bank platform according to the bank will provide over 68 services on phone including; updating account information, activating or stopping banking cards, bill payments; stop or block a cheque, fixed deposit creation and termination, funds transfer locally and internationally among others.

Speaking at the launch, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO Kariuki Ngari said the full end to end digital solution can be accessed by downloading or upgrading the SC mobile App via Google play store or Apple.

“In a nut shell, our clients do not need to stop doing what they love doing, for example spending time with their loved ones, teeing off, taking a spot-kick, relaxing, or even taking time off work, to do banking; the Bank is now available at the palm of their hands; anywhere, anytime, anyhow,” Mr Ngari said.

Mr Ngari said the bank will continue to make strategic and sustainable investments in technology, as well as “enhance its digital offerings and client experiences”.

“Digitalisation to us means a disruption from traditional and conventional ways of banking to transforming banking business to conform to the lifestyles of our clients,” Mr Ngari said.

Kenya is the fifth market in Africa within the Standard Chartered network to launch the digital only retail bank alongside Cote D’vore, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.

