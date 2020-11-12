Standard Chartered Bank Under Fire Following Pensioners’ Sh1.3 million Loss

Standard Chartered bank has been trending on social media for the last two days after a user posted a story about a 70 year old woman who had lost her entire pension amounting to Sh1.3 million in the bank.

“My mum who is 70 years, and whose account is account 0100319393600 (Harambee Avenue branch) found her account emptied of her pension funds of Kes. 1,370,000 on 4th September, 2020, through suspected internal collusion. Whenever she has tried to contact Stanchart, they refuse to talk to her. Keep note that this is a 70 year old who retired over 15 year ago and who is now financially destabilized and has to operate by borrowing funds to survive from relatives, while she had organized her finances. Where is the fiduciary responsibility for this pensioner! Does Stanchart have a heart or even care?”

A lot of angry Kenyans came out to support the complainant and seek justice for the lady through the bank’s social media pages. In one response, Standard Chartered bank says they are aware about the fraud case.

“Dear xxx, we are aware of the post circulating on social media. We would like to assure you that all fraud cases are thoroughly investigated. This matter was investigated and a response was provided to the client.”

According to the complainant, Standard Chatered bank only called to ask whether they had shared the information on social media. Upon learning that they had, they went silent and have not provided a response since.

Kenyans on social media who have empathized with the 70 year old lady have since taken it upon themselves to square things out with the bank. Yesterday, Standard Chatered’s Facebook Page was bombarded with so many negative ratings and reviews. As of now, the Facebook page has a 1.3 star rating from around 4.5 yesterday.

“Reading that a pensioner has lost ALL her money shocking and the response given is disgusting and lacking empathy.” Reads a review from one Maggie, who does not recommend Standard Chartered Kenya.

Once the damage was done on Facebook, more people proceeded to leave a one star review on the bank’s app on Google Playstore. The app’s rating is currently at 1.1 from 4.4 this morning.

On Twitter, the same issue is trending under the #Pesayashosh. Standard Chartered Bank is yet to issue any official communication regarding the matter.

