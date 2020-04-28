Standard Chartered Bank To Close Down 8 Branches This Week Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Standard Chartered bank is temporary closing down eight of its branches as the country grapples with the increasing number of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

In a notice to its customers, the bank indicated that it will be closing Koinange, Harambee Ave, T-Mall, Two Rivers, Garden City, Upperhill, JKIA, and Maritime Branches for 3 months effective May 1, 2020.

The bank noted that the move is aimed at containing the spread of the contagious disease.

Customers have been advised to seek services at branches within proximity at Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, Thika Road Mall, Muthaiga, Galleria Mall, Yaya Centre, Industrial Area/Sameer Park and Treasury Square.

“Please be assured that there will be no interruption to your banking as we have branches within proximity as well as our robust online and mobile platforms allowing you 24/7 banking anytime, anywhere,” the communiqué reads.

Staff from the affected branches will be deployed to other branches that will remain operational.

Standard Chartered is the first bank to close its branches in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on businesses.

On April 20, Tuskys supermarket closed down its three branches in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kitale over what the management termed as consolidating its business to better serve its customers in spacious branches while adhering to the government directive on social distancing in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We have noted that in some areas where we have multiple locations close to each other, we can adequately serve customers better and more efficiently by consolidating our businesses in spacious branches which allow us to implement social distancing, and personal hygiene measures better, ” the notice reads in part.

