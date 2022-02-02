Uproar After Standard 7 Pupil Assaulted by Gremon Education Director Over Chapati

Gremon Education Centre in Mombasa has been closed after a pupil was assaulted by the school head.

The Standard 7 pupil is said to have picked extra chapatis during dinner on January 23, 2022, leading to a beating by the director of the school, Nancy Gachewa.

The learner’s mother, Agnes Mwangi claimed he was scalded with hot water and beaten with water pipes leaving him with grave injuries.

“Madam akaniambia hii ni kesi kidogo, nikamwambia ni sawa, nikiangalia kile kinasemekana ni kitu kidogo…mtoto wangu kusimama hawezi, mpaka ashikiliwe, ukimwangalia mgongo anakaa amechomwa…ako na alama kila mahali ya vidonda,” Ms Mwangi said.

She also alleged that Gachewa who has since been arrested also instructed other pupils to beat her son.

“Yaani huyo kijana alimpiga akapumzika akamwambia tukutane tena baadaye, na walipompiga hawakunijulisha mimi kama mzazi, director alisema nisijulishwe kabisa. Hakuna kitu inaumiza kama nikuleetee mtoto akiwa mzima alafu unirejeshee akiwa kiwete,” the distraught parent told reporters.

The child who is admitted at the Coast General is currently on dialysis after the beating injured his kidney. His nether regions were also damaged, intimated his mother.

“Sijui kama atarudi mtoto, maana figo yake moja imeathirika..sahii imesemekana ataanzishiwa dialysis, ilhali mimi nilipeleka mtoto shuleni akiwa mzima,” she added.

Adan Hussein, the Coast Regional Educational Director, has ordered for the closure of the institution after it was found to have been registered as a secondary school.

The school does not also have the required registration documents.

The institution’s director has been detained and is being held at the Kadzandani Police Station.

The news of the assault have caused uproar on social media. Here are some of the sentiments as shared on Twitter.

The young boy from Gremon Education Centre deserves justice😭😭 — Ms.Gikonyo (@GeeAnn92) February 1, 2022

Hiyo story ya Gremon Education Centre Mombasa ndio nimeona sai. Ata imefanya usingizi haikuji. How can you 'discipline' a child because of extra CHAPATI? Some teachers are just wild animals. Close the school and arrest all the teachers! — Ephantus Official, EWS (@ephantus_tech) February 1, 2022

How do you beat up a kid, injuring his kidney and private parts, for taking an extra chapati? How evil can one be? The director of Gremon Education Centre and all who are involved must face the law. Quick recovery Caleb Mwangi. — Allan (@KingsmanMsa) February 2, 2022

The story of a standard seven boy from Gremon Education Centre in Mombasa county is sad! The boy was beaten up mercilessly because of picking 5 chapatis,instead of 1

4 chapatis have led to acute kidney injury and damaged genitals.#justice for the boy — SULLIVAN NDEGE (@sullivan_ndege) February 1, 2022

