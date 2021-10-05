Stand-off at Nyandarua County Assembly As Speaker Wahome Denied Entry

There was chaos at the Nyandarua County Assembly after Speaker Ndegwa Wahome tried to access the chambers.

The speaker who reported back to work on Tuesday has been engaged in legal battles over his impeachment.

Accompanied by MCAs allied to him, Wahome found doors closed.

He was flanked by Kamau Gathungu (Leshau ward), Kieru Wambui (Gatimu), and Kariuki Maguna (Murungaru) among others.

Those on the opposite side said they would not allow a “stranger” to preside over the business of the day.

Speaker Wahome blamed Governor Francis Kimemia for his woes, noting that he was going after him for his own selfish interests.

But a section of MCAs said the governor had nothing to do with the stand off and that the issue was between them and the speaker.

While the speaker and his allies were stranded on the other side of the chambers, others were ready to transact business of the day in a session led by First Chair of the Speakers panel Wanjiku Muhoho.

However, due to rising tensions, the session was adjourned till October 12.

On Monday, Judge Hillary Chemitei ordered that the speaker resumes his duties and the mace and official vehicle be returned.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo and Police Commander Zachary Kimani were instructed to enforce the orders within 48 hours.

Further, the judge fined Leader of Majority Wambugu King’ori, deputy speaker Zachary Njeru, and clerk Elizabeth Muthui Sh400,000 each or serve a jail term of two months after they were found guilty of contempt of court.

