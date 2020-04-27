Stand-off In Court As Prosecutor Refuses To Approve Charges Against National Water Harvesting Authority CEO Geoffrey Sang

A stand-off was witnessed at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, April 27, 2020 when a state prosecutor refused to approve charges leveled against National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) CEO Geoffrey Sang.

According to local media, the ODPP refused to approve the charge sheets and rather redirected that the original police file is taken to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Sang ideally failed to appear in court as his lawyer presented a doctor’s report indicating that he had been hospitalized.

This desk had reported Sang’s arrest alongside three of his colleagues on Thursday, April 23, 2020 over a suspected dam construction scandal.

The detectives from DCI headquarters apparently raided his office on Friday morning and collected a number of documents from his office at the National Water Plaza, Dunga Road, Industrial Area.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Authority Erick Okeyo who did not disclose the details therein.

“Detectives visited our offices but I have not been briefed about the allegations. I am only one month old at the Authority,” Okeyo said.

The stand-off witnessed in court today has been speculated to heighten the supremacy powers and disparities between the office of the DPP and that of the DCI George Kinoti.

In another account of events last year, KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku and KRA commissioner Kevin Safari were also arrested by the sleuths from the DCI.

Reports later emerged that the DCI was making an attempt to charge the aforementioned without sending files to the DPP first and through the DPP refused to charge the accused through his assistant Joseph Riungu.

DCI boss George Kinoti later accused the DPP of frustrating his efforts to fight corruption and the two were later to come out and clarify that they were working together and on the same page.

