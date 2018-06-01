Stampede At Madaraka Day Celebrations Venue As Thousands Force Way In

A number of people escaped with injured at the Kinoru Stadium, Meru County where President Uhuru Kenyatta will be leading the Madaraka Day celebrations.

There was reportedly a stampede as residents tried to make their way into the stadium that witnesses say was full by 6 a.m.

Citizens are said to have started arriving as early as 3 a.m. It is after the security officers locked the gates that a stampede occurred as the people tried to force their way in.

Read: Kitengela International Schools On The Spot For Holding Tuition Over The Weekend For Class 8 Pupils

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com