Staff Sue KBC Over Sh2.7 Billion Pension Money

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) is in hot soup as it is embroiled in a legal tussle regarding Sh2.7 billion staff pension money.

According to Nation, the funds are reported to have been deducted from employees’ salaries but not remitted to their Retirement Benefits Scheme.

Consequently, this has left the KBC Retirement Scheme Members living in fear of retiring in poverty since the deductions have not been remitted for close to a decade.

“At least 70 percent of KBC employees are aged over 48 years and are living in fear of retirement given that they will neither receive pension lump sum nor be eligible for pension income because of the financial damage directly caused by the State broadcaster,” Ms Jane Kaimbi, one of the claimants is quoted in the court documents.

Further, the non-remittance has exposed the scheme to regulatory censure by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) including the threat of winding up. For instance, an actual valuation of the scheme revealed a deficit of over Sh2.1 billion as at June 30, 2016. The figure is reported to have grown to over Sh2.8 billion by the time the case was filed in court in September 2018.