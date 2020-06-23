Staff Confirm Closure of Andela Offices in Africa As Company Offsets Property

Andela has been in the news in the last few months for laying off its staff in the African countries. The software engineering company started the job cuts last year starting with the junior staff with the COVID-19 pandemic worsening the situation as Andela effected more lay-offs and salary reductions across all staff.

In a tweet on May 8, Jeremy Johsohn, Andela’s Chief Executive Officer, admitted that the company was going completely remote and cited that it was part of their strategic plan.

Hey @RobertAlai – it is true that we're going fully remote, but it's not a secret. We announced it earlier this week to all Andelans. Here's more info if you're curious: https://t.co/4G5P83rFNW — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyJ) May 8, 2020

Word is Andela is now closing up its offices in Africa and selling its property. A Ugandan employee confirmed that the company has already sold off his equipment to a few employees and is also selling to asset disposal companies.

A Nigerian employee quipped in saying that Andela is not exiting any country but are becoming a united by working remotely, with the exception of one sales office.

“The idea is not to limit talent by location but on a motto of “Talent is evenly distributed”. So now they are focused on Africa as a whole compared to a few countries. They have modified their business model from what it was as learning then doing workplace to now a market place for engineering talent.”, he adds.

Through a post on medium, Jeremy also explained that Andela would usher in a world where most talented people can work from anywhere to build strong careers, commensurate with their impact.

”This week, we announced at an all-hands that we are going to be a remote-first company. While we’ve always been a leader in distributed work, we’ve now proven that we can operate fully remote by delivering excellent work to our customers over the past couple of months. We will continue to ensure that our engineers have the infrastructure needed to operate at a world-class level.” Jeremy wrote in the post.

