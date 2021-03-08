St. Joseph’s Boys Kitale Principal Wilson T. Yego Succumbs to Covid-19

St. Joseph’s Boys Kitale fraternity is mourning the death of their Principal Wilson T. Yego.

According to Yego’s family, the deceased passed on over the weekend at the Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Yego previously served as Principal at St. Patrick’s Boys Iten before his transfer to St. Joseph’s Boys Kitale in 2017, a reshuffle that affected 557 school heads.

His death was broken on social media on Sunday with former students and colleagues morning the late principal as a man who was dedicated to his work.

“Just lost a great friend Mr Wilson Yego. Principal St Joseph’s boys-Kitale. May God comfort me. Am very devastated with the news. Very painful to bear. I say pole to the Family, St Josephs boys, the education sector for the big loss, ” John Ogechi wrote on Facebook.

“No, I can’t believe this for real. it’s a sad state to the Alumni and the entire St. Patrick’s Iten Family. You really mentored us way back in St Patricks ….You will remain to be our best Principal, ” said Isaac Kiprotich Too.

As of January this year, a total of 345 teachers had contracted Covid-19 with at least 36 deaths reported across the country.

This is according to statistics released by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Teachers are listed among first groups that will receive the Covid-19 vaccine that arrived in the country last Wednesday.

The exercise to vaccinate health workers across the country is expected to kick off today.

Other frontline workers including security personnel, vulnerable persons and those working in the hospitality industry will also be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

