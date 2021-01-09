Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Flight Loses Contact After Taking Off From Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Airflight #SJ182 has reportedly lost contact after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia today.

The budget airline released a statement saying “the Boeing 737-500 was on an estimated 90 minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo Island.”

The flight had a total of 60 passengers aboard: 56 passengers, among them seven children and six crew members.

“The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and The National transportation Safety Committee,” Indonesian Transportation Ministry Spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement.

The plane reportedly last made contact at 0740 GMT (10.40 am Local time)

Tracking service FlightRadar24 announced on Twitter that the flight had “lost more than 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) of altitude in less than one minute, about four minutes after departure from Jakarta.”

According to Al Jazeera, registration details included in the tracking data show that the flight is a 27 year old Boeing 737-500.

