SRC Says Judges, Magistrates Using Intimidation Tactics to Get Salary Increments

The Salaries and Renumeration Commission (SRC) now claims that judges and magistrates are using intimidation tactics to secure salary increments.

According to SRC, the Judges and Magistrates Association is using courts to its advantage to intimidate the commission as well as force them to do things in their favour which is against the constitution.

Citing the ruling by Justice Stephen Radido that had labelled the commission as discriminatory following failure to provide, Magistrates and Kadhis with security allowances and failure to review non-practising allowances, SRC says the association wants to paralyze its mandates.

The commission has since appealed the ruling.

Read: SRC Freezes Salary Increment For Civil Servants For Two Years

The commission in new review says non-practice allowances for judicial officers are subject to availability of funds from Sh 13,000 to Sh 20,000 for judges and Sh 10,000 to Sh 15,000 for magistrates and Kadhis.

In June, SRC froze upward salary reviews for all civil servants and State officers for two years over tough economic times occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The freeze was to affect basic salary structures, allowances and benefits paid in the public sector in the financial year 2021/2022 and 2022/23.

“Cognisant of the government’s financial constraints, the current wage bill ratios, the need to release resources for investment in the strategic priorities of the government to jumpstart the Covid-19-ravaged economy, there will be no review of the basic salary structures, allowances and benefits paid in the public sector in the financial year 2021/2022-2022/23,” said SRC boss Lyn Mengich.

Also, within the period, no additional funding will be provided for implementation of the job evaluation results.

