SRC Freezes Salary Increment For Civil Servants For Two Years

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has frozen upward salary reviews for all civil servants and State officers for two years over tough economic times occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The freeze will affect basic salary structures, allowances and benefits paid in the public sector in the financial year 2021/2022 and 2022/23.

“Cognisant of the government’s financial constraints, the current wage bill ratios, the need to release resources for investment in the strategic priorities of the government to jumpstart the Covid-19-ravaged economy, there will be no review of the basic salary structures, allowances and benefits paid in the public sector in the financial year 2021/2022-2022/23,” said SRC boss Lyn Mengich.

Also, no additional funding will be provided for implementation of the job evaluation results in the next two financial years.

“Public sector institutions may implement job evaluation results, by placing jobs in their rightful job evaluation grading, within the existing salary structures and approved budgets, subject to confirmation to SRC that the funding is provided for in the current budget,” said SRC.

