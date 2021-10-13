‘Squid Game’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Series at Launch with 111 Million Views

Korean series ‘Squid Game’ is officially Netflix’s biggest ever series at launch. The company announced that it had amassed 111 million fans since September 17

“Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!” Netflix said on their Twitter handle.

The series follows through the lives of individuals who are caught up in children’s games as they desperately attempt to free themselves from deep financial trouble.

Netflix said Squid Game had broken Bridgerton’s 82 million record in the first 28 days of release within a shorter period.

The series is reported to have taken the No.1 spot in 94 countries across the globe, and is the first ever Korean series to top the charts in the US.

A few caveats regarding the numbers: they are provided from Netflix with no verification from third parties. Additionally, the number of viewers is counted based on users who have opened and watched the series for at least two minutes. This means that not every person out of the 111 million has watched the series from start to finish.

Squid Game has attracted mixed reactions from viewers worldwide. While some sang praises and others downplayed it, others made memes and made it a subject for many discussions. The show has undoubtedly put Korean content on the map..

“When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world,” Netflix’s vice president of content for Asia Pacific, Minyoung Kim said.

“Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams.” He added.

