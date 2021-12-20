Spurs Exit Europa Conference League After Ruling

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes.

The match on 9 December was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, with 13 positive cases at the London club.

Read: Covid-19-Rocked Tottenham Hotspur To Miss Another Game

Uefa then said the match could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its disciplinary body.

It awarded Rennes a 3-0 win and they top the group, with Vitesse runners-up and Spurs finishing third.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...