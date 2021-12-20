in SPORTS

Spurs Exit Europa Conference League After Ruling

Tottenham Hotspur Players Celebrate Win. [Courtesy]

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes.

The match on 9 December was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, with 13 positive cases at the London club.

Uefa then said the match could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its disciplinary body.

It awarded Rennes a 3-0 win and they top the group, with Vitesse runners-up and Spurs finishing third.

