Sprint Star Justin Gatlin Arrives In Nairobi For Kip Keino Classic

Justin Gatlin
Sprint Star Justin Gatlin (Courtesy)

American Sprint great Justin Gatlin has arrived in Nairobi for Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour.

The 36-year-old is expected to light up the Kasarani Stadium in the 100M alongside home-boy Ferdinand Omanyala and world leader in the tour Trayvon Bromell also of the USA.

Gatlin boasts five Olympics, ten World Championships and three Diamond League medals.

The New York-born missed the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a hamstring injury, but has promised his fans he’s not done yet.

Justin Gatlin

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

