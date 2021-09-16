Sprint Star Justin Gatlin Arrives In Nairobi For Kip Keino Classic

American Sprint great Justin Gatlin has arrived in Nairobi for Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour.
The 36-year-old is expected to light up the Kasarani Stadium in the 100M alongside home-boy Ferdinand Omanyala and world leader in the tour Trayvon Bromell also of the USA.
Read: Justin Gatlin, Trayvon Bromell, Ferdinand Omanyala Set For Kip Keino Classic
Gatlin boasts five Olympics, ten World Championships and three Diamond League medals.
The New York-born missed the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a hamstring injury, but has promised his fans he’s not done yet.
First and Fast 🚀 🚀
The Sprint King 🤴 is here!!
Ladies and gentlemen we present to you Olympic legend @justingatlin 🇺🇸
5 X Olympic Games medallist
10 X World Championships medallist
3 X Diamond League winner
Saturday is 🔥 #AbsaKipKeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/yf2OuzMPTd
— Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 16, 2021
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu