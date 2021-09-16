Sprint Star Justin Gatlin Arrives In Nairobi For Kip Keino Classic

American Sprint great Justin Gatlin has arrived in Nairobi for Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour.

The 36-year-old is expected to light up the Kasarani Stadium in the 100M alongside home-boy Ferdinand Omanyala and world leader in the tour Trayvon Bromell also of the USA.

Gatlin boasts five Olympics, ten World Championships and three Diamond League medals.

The New York-born missed the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a hamstring injury, but has promised his fans he’s not done yet.

First and Fast 🚀 🚀 The Sprint King 🤴 is here!! Ladies and gentlemen we present to you Olympic legend @justingatlin 🇺🇸

5 X Olympic Games medallist 10 X World Championships medallist 3 X Diamond League winner Saturday is 🔥 #AbsaKipKeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/yf2OuzMPTd — Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 16, 2021

