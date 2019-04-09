Spring Valley Estate Hit By Water Shortage, Second Day In A Row

Spring Valley Estate along Peponi Road is experiencing water shortage, the second day in a row.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company had not issued a notice to the residents, who were caught by surprise by the abrupt water hitch.

A customer care representative who spoke to Kahawa Tungu said that they were not aware of the situation, and that they would mobilise their technical team.

“We are not aware of the situation but we will look into it,” said Michael, a customer care representative.

The estate is known for hosting senior government officials, which Kahawa Tungu could not mention for lack of consent.

Further checks by Kahawa Tungu found out that the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company had issued a water rationing notice to Nairobians on March 15, but was never publicised.

In the notice, Spring Valley and surrounding areas like Kyuna, Kibagare, Ngecha Rd, Thigiri Ridge, Rosellyne Gardens, Limuru Rd, New Muthaiga, Nyari and environs, parts of Lower Kabete Rd would receive water from Thursday 2PM to Sunday 4PM every week.

This could explain the water cut out, which Nairobi Water did not mention when contacted.

Here’s the notice:-

EQUITABLE_WATER_DISTRIBUTION_final_March_2019_15

