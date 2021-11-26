in TECH

Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Music Videos Feed on its Platform

Spotify to launch in Kenya soon
Spotify has become the latest company to develop a TikTok clone. According to Tech Crunch, the audio-streaming platform is testing a TikTok-style video feed that will show full-strength video clips as songs play.

The video feed will be available on a fourth tab title ‘discovery’. Users will be able to ‘like’ individual tracks and access options for each song by clicking on a three dot menu icon. The videos will appear vertically allowing users to scroll through just like on TikTok.

The feature was discovered by Chris Messina, who is often credited with inventing the hashtag. He spotted it on Apple testflightapp feature, which shows various app tests on Beta.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson said when the company was asked about the feature.

“Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

It is still not clear if the feature will be coming to Spotify as this will only be known after the test.

A number of platforms have attempted to clone TikTok on their apps including Instagram with Reels, YouTube’s Shorts and Snapchat’s Spotlight. Last month, Netflix announced that it would introduce a short video clips for its kids shows.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

