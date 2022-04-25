Spotify Rolls Out Support for Video Podcasts

Spotify will now allow users to post video podcasts on the platform. The streaming service said that users can upload their video podcasts through Anchor, the podcast creation tool acquired by the company in 2019. Spotify’s podcast feature supports uploaded or embedded Video podcasts and offers creators video-specific analytics

The company started rolling out support for Video podcasts in 2020 and the feature has now been made available for all users in the UK, US, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. The feature has attracted a number of podcasters from YouTube, which Spotify is looking to compete with. The streaming app believes that video allow fans to better connect with content and provides a strong marketing tool.

Read: Trump’s Social Media Platform, Truth Social, Starts Rolling out to Users on Apple’s App Store

Creators who have existing videos of Spotify audio podcasts in other platforms will be able to bulk-replace their existing audio episodes with video-episodes on the platform. The company has said it is partnering with podcast and recording service, Riverside, to help creators improve the quality of content captured remotely.

Spotify said the feature will be rolled out to other markets in coming months.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...