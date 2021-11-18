Spotify Now allows Users Access to Music Lyrics in Real-time

Music streaming audio app, Spotify has launched a lyrics feature on its platform across the globe. This means that users can now access a song’s lyrics in real time.

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch which claims to offer lyrics for over eight million song titles. The lyrics feature will be available for free for all premium and free Spotify listeners on all platforms. These include iOS, android, desktop, gaming consoles and smart TVs.

Apart from allowing users to sing along, the feature also allows one to share the lyrics on social media. According to Spotify, lyrics for the majority of its music library will be available.

To use the feature on the app, tap on “Now playing view” while listening to a song. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to scroll through the lyrics of the song in real time.

To share, click on “share” at the bottom of the lyrics. You will then be able to select the destination and the lyrics you want to share.

On the desktop, click on “Now playing” whole listening to a song, and click on the microphone. The lyrics will appear and you can scroll through in real time while you listen to the song.

On TV, click on “Now playing view” and click to enable the lyrics button at the right corner. The lyrics will be shown as you continue listening to your track.

Spotify already had a behind the lyrics feature which is now being discontinued to allow users access to lyrics in real-time.

