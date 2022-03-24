Spotify Live Audio Product is Reportedly Coming to the Main App

Spotify’s live audio app, Greenroom, is reportedly moving to the main app for better visibility. The app which allows content creators to hold conversations while subscribers listen is also getting renamed to Spotify Live.

According to The Verge, Greenroom was yet to find a bigger audience after a rocky start following its redesign last year.

Greenroom was launched in June 2021 as a competitor to social media audio platforms such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. The product was built on Locker room, a social audio platform that was acquired by Spotify in March 2021.

At the time, Spotify said Greenroom would encourage users to hold conversations surrounding music, sports and culture. They would also be able to select their interests from a range of topics in Sports and Music. The platform also allowed users to record and save their shows for distribution as podcasts.

Users did not require an account to hold a conversation on Greenroom, but with the feature now coming to Spotify’s main platform, that is likely to change.

The update which is expected on Spotify in the second quarter of 2022 was spotted by developer Steve Moser in Spotify’s iPhone app and confirmed by Bloomberg’s sources to The Verge.

It is still not clear whether the format and some functionalities of Spotify Live will change on the main platform.

