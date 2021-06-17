Spotify Launches Audio-based Clubhouse Competitor, Greenroom

Spotify has not been left behind in the development of a Clubhouse clone. The music-streaming app has launched Greenroom, a feature allowing users to host live conversations. Spotify is encouraging users to sign up on Greenroom and figure out how they can host live music, sports, and culture conversations on the social audio platform.

Greenroom has been built on Locker room, a social audio platform acquired by Spotify in March this year. Some of Greenroom’s functionality is expected to make its way into the Spotify app so they are closely monitoring it.

Greenroom’s design closely matches Spotify’s green and black theme. The audio feature will allow users to record and save their shows for distribution as podcasts. To sign up, users can use their Spotify accounts or create a new account independent of Spotify. They will be able to select their interests from a range of topics in Sports and Music.

Read: Music Streaming Platform, Spotify, To Launch in Kenya, 80 Other Markets

Spotify has also announced that it is launching a creator fund that will see content creators get paid depending on the popularity and engagement in their rooms.

Social audio has no doubt turned out to be the media of choice in 2021 with every social network launching its own versions. Clubhouse announced that it was dropping the invite-only model after the launch of its Android version, allowing participation from more users globally. Twitter launched its version, Spaces late last year and since then, it has grown in popularity even in Kenya. Facebook has started hosting its Live Q&A rooms while LinkedIn and Reddit are also developing their own version.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

.