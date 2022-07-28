Spotify Rolls Out Friends’ Mix Playlist with Music Recommendations

Spotify has introduced a new way for users to mix and match their music with friends on the platform. The new Friends Mix Playlist aims to help users move out of their comfort zone by listening to tracks that their friends listen to.

Friends Mix is designed to be like receiving a massive mixtape full of recommendations from all of your friends, in contrast to Blend, one of its other personalized playlist kinds that combines some of your recent favorites with some from a friend.

The audio-streaming app is rolling out the new playlist type to all premium and free Spotify subscribers globally. The feature is already available to iOS and desktop app users. You must first build three two-person Blend playlists before you can see a Friends Mix in your Made For You hub on the Spotify dashboard.

Spotify is tweaking its algorithm with a view of enhancing recommendations for its subscribers. Currently, users can share play lists across various platforms.

