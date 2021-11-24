Spotify Advertising Tool Ad Studio Now Available in Kenya

Spotify has rolled out its self serve ad platform Ad Studio in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria and Jamaica to allow more e artists across the globe to use the advertising medium.

Ad Studio allows artists, brands and businesses to run their audio and video ads on the music-streaming platform. The tool provides users with flexibility and control in the setup and management of their ads.

Ad Studio helps the creators make custom ads for free in as little as 24 hours. Advertisers will be given access to background music mixes, voiceover talent, audience targeting and real-time reporting.

Read: M-PESA, Airtel Money Subscribers To Make Direct Payments To eBay, Facebook And Netflix In New Partnership

The tool is already available in Europe and the United States. Spotify says it is looking forward to making a positive impact in Sub-Saharan Africa where audio streaming is gaining traction.

To use Ad Studio, Spotify says an advertiser needs to spend a minimum of Sh27,000.

“Reaching audiences with Ad Studio is efficient and easy,” said Christopher Li, a Spotify Ad Studio user.

“You can decide to target listeners by genre preferences, interests, and context, etc. It only takes us a few minutes to create a campaign, and the free voiceover service saves a lot of effort, too.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...