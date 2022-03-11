Sports Tribunal Suspends Decision To Dock Gor Mahia Points Over Chaos

Sports Dispute Tribunal, SDT has suspended Thursday’s decision by the FKF Caretaker Committee to dock Gor Mahia three points over chaos.

K’Ogalo fans will equally continue attending games as a two-match ban that was imposed by the retired judge Aaron Ringera-led Caretaker Committee has also been lifted.

Gor Mahia had asked the SDT to temporarily suspend the decisions as they moved to challenge them.

The Caretaker Committee penalised K’Ogalo after chaos erupted at half time during their league match against Vihiga Bullets FC at Kasarani Stadium last month.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application interpartes before this honorable tribunal, an order be and is hereby issued suspending the implementation of the sanctions in the letter dated 10th March 2022 as against the petitioner.”

Gor Mahia were leading 1-0 at half time, but the game failed to resume as the visitors cited insecurity.

