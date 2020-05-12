Sports Tribunal Stops Cancellation Of 2019-20 Season Pending Determination Of Case Before It

Sports Dispute Tribunal has stopped cancellation of the 2019-20 season pending hearing of a case brought before it by Chemelil Sugar FC and Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ended the season over the Coronavirus pandemic and declared Gor Mahia Kenyan Premier League champions.

In doing so they cited a rule which states that “Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows; Where all the Clubs in the league have completed the first round fixture but less than 75% league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standing of the league.”

But Chemelil Sugar, who feel aggrieved having suffered relegation and KPL, who equally contested the move, now want to the decision quashed.

KPL, who wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) protesting the FKF’s move, wants SDT to restrain FKF from interfering in running of the league.

