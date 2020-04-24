Sports Tribunal Calls For Dialogue Over Football Elections

Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) has invited concerned parties in the cancelled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections to chart the next course of action.

The tribunal’s judge John Ohaga made the call Friday after FIFA declined to form a Normalisation Committee to run affairs of the federation.

In their response, the world’s football body like the tribunal, called on all stakeholders to sit down and agree on the way forward.

“The Tribunal notes that FIFA has declined to form a Normalisation Committee as requested at Order No. IX of the Tribunal’s decision of 17th March, 2020.

“The Tribunal accordingly invites representations from the parties as to the next course of action in view of the urgent need for the FKF to hold elections once the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us,” said Ohaga.

FKF polls were nullified for the second time in March after the tribunal ruled that the federation’s eligibility criteria was against Kenyan laws.

The tribunal also sent home the federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which includes the president, Nick Mwendwa.

But in response, FIFA reinstated the entire office, while urging all parties to a dialogue when the Coronavirus pandemic clears.

