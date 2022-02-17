Ex- NTV Sports Journalist Sean Cardovillis Admitted in Hospital After Pneumonia Attack

Ex-NTV sports journalist Sean Cardovillis has been admitted to the hospital after a severe pneumonia attack.

The family is seeking financial help from Kenyans to help cater to the ballooning medical bills as the journalist is currently admitted at the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Through posters shared on social media, Cardovillis is said to have experienced chest pains for quite some time which later led to pneumonia and the collapse of one of his lungs.

He is also said to have an infection around his heart although he is responding well to treatment and improving.

“Sean has been hospitalized for a while now. He is receiving professional treatment and is improving, but needs monitoring and further care,” the poster reads in part.

Cardovillis’s journalism career kicked off in 1997 as a presenter at Capital FM. He later became a sports editor at the same station before leaving.

In 2014, he joined Nation where he served as Head of Radio. He later joined NTV as a sports journalist before leaving in 2020.

Friends, fans and former colleagues have wished him a quick recovery while rallying people to make donations that will help offset the medical bills.

An appeal to help our brother Sean Cardovillis. The voice of sport, formerly with NTV and Nation FM. #IstandWithSean @sean_cardo pic.twitter.com/y9qKEVLFxC — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) February 17, 2022

