Spooky Charlie Charlie Game Challenge Takes Social Media By Storm

A spooky demonic game by the name “Charlie charlie’ has taken the internet by storm and now every social media platform has people participating in the challenge. The game entails balancing two pencils or pens across each other on a piece of paper marked ‘yes’ and ‘no’ and calling out for the demon. The creepy part is that the pen then makes a movement pointing to acknowledge that Charlie is there.

The creepy game first appeared online in 2015 when it trended on Twitter after players reported being haunted by the mysterious demon. Rumours have since been going round that the game is fatal as a number of suicides and deaths allegedly linked to the game were reported. The creators however refuted the claims.

The game is now back on social media with more Africans and Kenyans in particular taking part.

“We played that Charlie Charlie game and something weird happened,” a user by the name Joe said on Twitter, without explaining further.

“That thing is real.” he added.

“That game is demonic guys, my pencils moved, but I couldn’t wait to complete because I was gripped by fear,” wrote one Dennis.

A number of users have since posted videos trying out the challenge. In one particular video, the young man says he has to try out the challenge.

He then calls out “Charlie Charlie, are you there?” twice, and the pencils move to point at “Yes.” The young man get creeped out and in a video after, he is shown gasping for breath and foaming in the mouth as his friends attend to him, reproaching him for taking part in the challenge.

Some of the comments on the video say that the young man is a comedian and that the video was fake. Others corroborated the claims saying the game was deadly and people should quit joking around with the demonic game.

The game was first popularized in 2015 after its hashtag #CharlieCharlieChallenge was retweeted over 1.6 million times.

The game’s origins were linked to Mexico, although they distanced themselves from the game. It was also linked to Spanish paper and pencil game called Juego de la Lapicera (Pencil Game) that young girls use to find out which boys in their class like them.

“With the Charlie Charlie game, nobody is actually touching the pencils. But they are still likely being pushed — the pencils have to be so finely balanced on top of each other that even the slightest movement from a breath or slightly tilted surface will push it around. The arrangement of pencils that the game requires means that they’ll always move, because it’s just not a natural position for them to be in,” reads an explainer by The Independent.

According to The Standard, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations denied any claims of fatalities from the game, denying any mysterious happenings linked to the game.

