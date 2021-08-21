Shouting, Blowing Nose in Public to Attract Sh10,000 Fine in New Law

Nairobi City residents found spitting, urinating or blowing their noses in public will henceforth be liable for a Sh10,000 fine or a six-month jail term.

The Public Nuisance Bill was signed into law by Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu with an aim of restoring order and sanity within the city.

Riruta MCA proposed the bill seeking to control nuisance in the city’s public spaces.

Public spaces comprise buildings, parks, squares, recreational grounds and open spaces.

“The objective of this Law is to provide for the control of public nuisance and empower the county to take all lawful necessary and reasonably practicable measures for the maintenance of the county at all times in a clean and sanitary condition,” Kananu said.

Read: Nairobi County Assembly Unanimously Passes BBI Bill

Among the punishable offenses in the approved bill are

Riding a motorcycle, or driving a vehicle along a footpath.

Urinating and/or defecating in public spaces

Lighting fires in open spaces without express authorization from the county secretary.

Washing, dismantling or repairing a vehicle in the CBD. (Except for emergency cases)

Hawking, sale and distribution of goods, advertisements of events, articles in public.

Shouting, causing noise using speakers, bells, gongs or other noisy instruments.

Driving vehicles while advertising or exhibiting products without express authorization from the county

Allowing pets/dogs to foul public Spaces

Keeping animals/poultry causing disturbance in the neighbourhood.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...