“Spiderman 3” Detained Over Kileleshwa, Kilimani Burglaries

Kennedy Otieno Oyier alias “Spiderman 3” will remain in custody for seven more days to allow more time for investigations.

The suspect who was arraigned earlier today at the Kibera Law courts was linked to various burglaries in Kileleshwa and Kilimani Estates in Nairobi.

Police constable Stephen Kibei from Kilimani DCI offices told the court that Kennedy was apprehended on April 11 in Kawangware.

This was after several complaints were filed at Kilimani Police Station.

“The suspect was arrested following numerous reports of burglary, house break-ins and stealing within Kilimani , Kileleshwa and Capital Hill and booked at the Kilimani police station,” Kibei told the court.

In some instances, the court heard, the suspect was caught on CCTV cameras.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect was a notorious house breaker and who has the habit of terrorizing residents of Kilimani and in some incidences he was captured in CCTV footage,” he stated.

Police recovered 10 laptop bags, 20 flash disks, one television set, several motor vehicles parts, metal bars used to break into houses and assorted electronic cables.

“During the time of the arrest one mobile phone which we believe contained important information which will assist in arresting his accomplices was recovered from the suspect,” he continued.

Motor vehicle number plates KCB 364J and KCH 508G were also recovered.

The matter will be mentioned next week.

