Speculations As Ruto Meets Moi’s Long Serving PA Lee Njiru

Lee Njiru (L) with DP William Ruto (R) [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenyans today were left speculating after Deputy President William Ruto met former President the late Daniel Moi’s longest serving press secretary Lee Njiru.

During Lee’s service to the retired President in his last days, Ruto was not allowed to meet Moi for unexplained reasons.

It is perceived that Mr Njiru carried a lot of Moi’s secrets after serving him for 42 years, and it was though that he might never meet Ruto, who is perceived to be a public enemy to the Moi family.

Ruto heaped praises on Njiru, terming him as a brilliant legend in the media industry, who was guided by loyalty.

“His is a story of consistent brilliance, illustriousness, commitment to quality, loyalty and dedication to service. Njiru is a star, a legend and a gentleman whose contribution to the public service is worth emulating,” wrote Ruto.

This comes at a time Ruto has publicly declared his interest in the top seat come 2022, and it is reported that he has been pooling a group of experts behind the scenes in preparation for the race. It is not clear whether Njiru could be among the advisors he will hire, as the matter of their discussion is yet to be made public.

Early this year, Ruto disclosed that there was bad blood between him and the late President, which he said started in 2005.

“A small problem developed between me and Moi in 2005. We had a meeting in Eldama Ravine and I declared that I was going to run for the President,” Ruto said.

Since then, Ruto has never been allowed to see Moi.

“Whenever we were around, we would pass by to have tea with Mzee and say hello. This time around we found the gate closed and we were told Mzee has said ‘he doesn’t want to see you’,” Ruto recalled.

Njiru’s contract was extended last year up to 2021, but it is not yet clear whether he still works for the family.

Here are some reactions by Kenyans:-

