Speculations Rife on Waiguru’s Exit From Jubilee Party

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru might leave the ruling party, Jubilee, as political formations take shape ahead of the polls.

The first female Kirinyaga governor last week shocked many when she called for changes within the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party.

In a Facebook post, the county chief urged the ruling party leadership to recognize that it is operating in a new context different from 10 years ago hence the need to re-energize the party.

“The rains have beaten us. Our fortunes are dwindling. Intense introspection is demanded,” she said.

She added, “We have a much younger generation dominating the electorate. Our outlook and strategies must suit the times and so we must be willing to step off our comfort zone and embrace new ways of thinking and doing.”

“We need a reenergized Jubilee that projects the face of Kenya in all its diversities.”

She was referring to the mini-polls conducted in Bonchari, Rurii and Juja, all of which the president’s party lost.

ON REENERGIZING JUBILEE PARTY.. pic.twitter.com/jmxI5TNoEf — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) June 7, 2021

Again, Waiguru criticized the coronation of National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt Kenya spokesperson.

In hard hitting statement, the county chief who is likely to fight for her seat come 2022, advised the Speaker to seek votes from the electorate who are the only “legitimate determinants of leadership.”

“Ultimately Speaker Muturi and others seeking votes from Mt Kenya and elsewhere will have to go to the ground and seek votes from the only legitimate determinants of leadership, the people,” said the governor.

His coronation, Waiguru said, will not give Muturi an upper hand in the region “because the people of Mt Kenya never had cultural kingpins and spokespersons.”

The former Devolution CS further noted that Muturi cannot claim to take over from Uhuru since the latter is yet to vacate his seat and still remains the region’s spokesperson.

“Culturally, we don’t inherit one when they are still alive,” stated the governor.

Read: Waiguru Threatens To Sue Mediamax Over Sh77 Million Graft Story Published On People Daily

She has also come under scrutiny after she paid Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi a courtesy call.

“Our nation will be built through consensus not divisions. Its always an honor to consult with other leaders. In my courtesy call to Hon Musalia Mudavadi this morning, we deliberated on National Unity, the Economy, healthcare & women Inclusivity in national leadership,” she said after their meeting.

It is said that Waiguru might not run for the governor seat but might seek to be a running mate in the next elections.

Waiguru is viewed as the President’s favourite as she served in his government between 2013-2015 as the Minister for Devolution before she took a bow following graft allegations.

In 2017, the president supported her gubernatorial bid on a Jubilee ticket.

Last year, when she faced impeachment, the president and ODM party leader Raila Odinga are believed to have marshalled their troops to acquit her.

She was facing gross violation of the Constitution and Abuse of Office and Gross Misconduct charges, all of which the Cleophas Malala-led committed acquitted her of.

