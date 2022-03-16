Here are the Specs, Prices for Newly Launched Xiaomi 12 Series

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of the all-new flagship Xiaomi 12 Series for global markets, featuring groundbreaking devices: Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12.

Designed to empower users around the world with a cutting-edge videography studio and entertainment powerhouse, Xiaomi 12 Series delivers impressive advancements in Xiaomi’s AI algorithm, flagship processing power, and an all-round elevated experience.

Capture cinematic shots at any time

Xiaomi 12 Series enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scenario, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects. The phones boast a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities on both Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out with its state-of-the-art triple 50MP array, which features a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor. This sensor is capable of catching large amounts of light and empowers advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased color accuracy. Xiaomi 12 features a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, along with a 5MP telemark camera, for filming life from different perspectives.

Beyond impressive hardware, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also advance Xiaomi’s proprietary AI algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for users to record every moment the way they want to, even in low-light or moving subjects.

Xiaomi ProFocus intelligently identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects. These advancements also include eye and face auto focus capabilities. Ultra Night Video uses Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms to record video even under extreme low-light, meaning moody, atmospheric shots are clearer than ever.

Available on all two devices, One-click AI Cinema offers numerous creative options for show-stopping video editing, such as Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video, and Magic Zoom modes.

Flagship processing, unprecedented performance and power-efficiency

Xiaomi 12 Series features advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor – Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform. Built on a 4nm process, this processor also boosts GPU graphic rendering capabilities by 30% and energy efficiency by 25% when compared to the previous generation1.

Both devices come with UFS 3.1 exceptional loading and data transfer speeds, along with LPDDR5 RAM for memory speeds up to 6,400Mbps.

For optimal product experience, Xiaomi 12 Series packs a high-performing cooling systems, bolstered by a super-large vapor chamber and multiple layers of graphite to offer a leading–cooling capability.

All-around elevated entertainment experiences

Xiaomi 12 Series not only lets users capture every moment in exquisite detail, but also allows them to relive those moments in astonishing detail via an exceptional entertainment experience.

The devices offer vivid viewing on an AMOLED Dot Display rated A+ by DisplayMate, and with TrueColor support. For added peace of mind, the display features scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and supports Dolby Vision, industry’s leading imaging technology that to brings your content to life with vibrant color and details.

Xiaomi 12 Series also supports HDR 10+. Xiaomi 12 Pro is SGS Eye Care Display Certified, showing care for users’ long-term visual health during marathon sessions.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 Pro redefines flagship display with incredibly smooth viewing, scrolling, swiping, and sliding. The device’s highly power-efficient 6.73-inch WQHD+ display leverages AdaptiveSync Pro to intelligently adjust dynamic LTPO display between 1Hz and 120Hz based on content.

Xiaomi 12 delivers Xiaomi’s most colorful smartphone display to date, with more than 68 billion colors on 6.28-inch full-HD+ displays. Both feature 120Hz AdaptiveSync, for an impressively high-definition, vibrant, and flicker-free display that conveys every detail.

No cinematic experience is truly complete without pro-grade audio. Xiaomi 12 Series features Sound by Harmon Kardon, and creates an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound with rich detail, clarity, and realism across all your favorite entertainment.

Xiaomi 12 Pro’s quad speakers – in the form of two tweeters and two woofers – deliver clear details and cover an astounding range of sound. Xiaomi 12 delivers balanced stereo sound ideal for immersive gaming or video.

To optimize core user experience further, Xiaomi 12 Series incorporates MIUI 13, released globally earlier this year.

The update includes faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. New features in the upgraded experience include Xiaomi’s proprietary Liquid Storage, Atomized Memory, Focused Algorithms, and Smart Balance.

Next-generation charging

To ensure Xiaomi 12 Series delivers pro-grade cinematic and entertainment experiences all day, the devices deliver next-level charging speed and safety.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features incredibly fast 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. With a 4,600mAh battery fully charged in just 18 minutes using Boost mode, Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers next-generation charging capabilities that keep up with user demands.

Xiaomi 12 fits a 4,500mAh battery into a compact body design. It support 67W wired turbo charging for speedy power-up. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 both leverage Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, a smart charging algorithm that learns and adapts to charging habits, which prolongs battery life.

Flagship capabilities packaged in an iconic design

These portable pocket-sized studios fit comfortably in the palm of your hand thanks to Xiaomi 12 Series’ iconic and user-centered design. Slimmer high-capacity batteries and a narrower ridge gap save precious space within the device.

Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 6.73-inch display is encased in a sleek middle frame with sophisticated 3D curves. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12’s 6.28-inch display measures just 69.9mm in width and is accented by smooth curves for a perfect fit.

All devices are available in Gray which is the color preferred by most of our fans.

Market Availability

Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with a flagship variant of 12GB+256GB, which will be available starting from Sh104,999.

Xiaomi 12 will come with a flagship variant of 12GB+256GB, which will be available starting from Sh84,999.

Xiaomi 12 Series Specs

Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Display 120Hz 6.73” AMOLED Dot Display DisplayMate A+ Samsung E5 material Aspect ratio: 20:9 WQHD+, 3200 x 1440 TrueColor HBM 1,000 nits (typ), 1,500 nits peak brightness(typ) Contrast ratio: 8,000,000:1(typ) 16,000 level brightness adjustment Dynamic 120Hz LTPO Micro Lens AdaptiveSync Pro Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support 360° ambient light sensor SGS Eye Care Display Certification X-axis linear vibration motor 120Hz 6.28″ AMOLED Dot Display DisplayMate A+ Aspect ratio: 20:9 FHD+, 2400 x 1080 TrueColor 1,100 nits peak brightness(typ) Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1(typ) 16,000 brightness adjustment Over 68 billion colors Dolby Vision®, HDR 10+ support 120Hz AdaptiveSync Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate 360° ambient light sensor Low blue light certification X-axis linear vibration motor Rear Camera • 50MP wide angle camera – IMX707, f/1.9 – 1/1.28” 7P lens – 2.44 μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel – 8K recording – 4K HDR 10+ recording – Ultra Night Video, One-click AI cinema – Xiaomi ProFocus (Motion tracking focus/ Motion Capture/Eye tracking focus) – Ultra Night Photo, Portrait Night mode • 50MP ultra-wide angle camera – 115° FOV, f/2.2 • 50MP telephoto camera – 48mm equivalent focal length, f/1.9 • Night mode (wide/ultra-wide/telephoto) • 50MP mode (wide/ultra-wide/telephoto) • 50MP wide angle camera – f/1.88, 6P lens – 2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel – 8K recording – 4K HDR 10+ recording – Ultra Night Video, One-click AI cinema – Xiaomi ProFocus (Motion tracking focus/Eye tracking focus/ Motion Capture) – Portait Night mode, Portrait HDR • 13MP ultra-wide angle camera – 123° FOV, f/2.4 • 5MP telemacro camera – 50mm equivalent focal length, Auto Focus • Night mode (wide/ultra wide) Front Camera 32MP in-display selfie camera f/2.45, 1.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel HDR 10+ recording Selfie Night mode, AI portrait video 32MP in-display selfie camera f/2.45, 1.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel HDR 10+ recording, AI portrait video, Selfie Night mode Dimensions3 & Weight3 163.60mm x 74.60mm x 8.16mm 205g 152.70mm x 69.90mm x 8.16mm 180g Processor SnapdragonTM 8 Gen 1 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process ARM-V9: 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.5GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz Qualcomm® Adreno™ LiquidCool Technology MIUI 13 with Android 12 SnapdragonTM 8 Gen 1 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process ARM-V9: 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.5GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz Qualcomm® Adreno™ LiquidCool Technology MIUI 13 with Android 12 RAM+ROM LPDDR5 RAM UFS 3.1 storage LPDDR5 RAM UFS 3.1 storage Audio Quad speakers SOUND BY Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos® Symmetrical dual speakers SOUND BY Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos® Charging 4,600mAh battery (typ) 120W wired Xiaomi HyperCharge 50W wireless turbo charging 10W reverse wireless charging Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge 4,500mAh (typ) battery 67W wired turbo charging 50W wireless turbo charging 10W reverse wireless charging Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge Connectivity Type-C Dual SIM, dual 5G standby5 Supports NFC6 Bluetooth 5.2 5G Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E7 Type-C Dual SIM, dual 5G standby5 Supports NFC6 Bluetooth 5.2 5G Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E 7 Available Colors Gray Gray

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...